From the most diverse in history—to all white

Before any votes had been cast, Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race, leaving the Democratic field with more than just an image problem.

With Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang yet to qualify, and Cory Booker and Julían Castro unlikely to, the debate stage will be notably lacking in ethnic diversity. For a political party—and a country—whose minority population is growing, this is a problem. How did we go from a debate stage early last summer that was the most diverse in history to a race where all the leading candidates are white?

Our campaign reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere talked to Booker and Castro, a week away from the deadline to qualify for December’s debate (the debate itself will take place on December 19).

+ Louder, for those in back: Does anyone get anything out of so many debates? Isaac asked candidates, campaign aides, reporters, and political operatives back in September, now three debates ago. “Debates suck,” one told him.

Looking Back on a Year of Unrest

