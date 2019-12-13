Nearly every day, he spends time in a community space at the front of the building, talking to any young person who might be interested in a sympathetic ear, a word of advice, or more concrete assistance—for example, with a job hunt. Kids just beginning probation are often frustrated, he said, so he lets them vent, sometimes sitting in on meetings with their assigned officers to ease the early interactions. His phone is constantly ringing, too—one youth requesting a reference letter, another seeking advice about how to conduct himself in court. Although he routinely coordinates with the probation officers, he uses his discretion about what information to pass along, and he is expected to report only behavior that puts the young person or the public at risk.

Malik never thought he’d work for a law-enforcement agency. “If you had asked me that 10 years ago,” he told me, “I would have probably taken it as an insult.” His first time in this building was as a condition of his own probation, after a conviction for selling drugs, and he understands why a young person might turn to crime to make ends meet or be seduced by the power of wielding a gun. But like many people with criminal convictions in their teens or early twenties, he had aged out of that pattern of behavior. Eventually he had gotten married and become motivated to do more for his community.

The U.S. criminal-justice system has traditionally made a stark distinction between law enforcers and law breakers, with many agencies barring people with certain criminal histories from roles supervising youth, or from employment altogether. Many communities, meanwhile, are deeply mistrustful of a criminal-justice system that seems able only to surveil and to punish, never to help. But Malik is part of a quiet movement under way nationwide that aims to bridge that divide, as cities around the country hire credible messengers to build lasting relationships with young people and help them make positive life decisions.

Specifics vary. Malik works out of a probation-department building, but peers in other cities work out of juvenile-detention facilities, schools, or even libraries. Governments may hire them directly, but in most cases they contract with community-based organizations to employ them, sidestepping civil-service rules that set rigid hours or map pay scales to traditional job descriptions—policies that are inapt for this irregular workforce.

The credible-messenger movement comes as juvenile-justice systems are locking up fewer kids in favor of supporting them in their own neighborhoods, a responsibility that law-enforcement officers are ill-suited to fulfill. Now, credible messengers, working alongside the same police and probation officers who might once have arrested or supervised them, are beginning to assert a subtle influence over a system that once shunned them.