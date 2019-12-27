It’s Friday, December 27. In today’s newsletter: What we learned in the year that was. Plus: Why are American campaign cycles so interminable?

Like Congress, this newsletter team is taking a breather until the new year (though if there’s breaking news you need to know about, we’ll be back in your inboxes).

« THE DECADE IN POLITICS »

These are just a few of the most enduring images of the latter half of this decade.

From oil spills to volcanic eruptions, space milestones to major protest movements, scenes of the aftermath of war to scenes of the aftermath of natural disaster: See the full photo essay, selected by our photo editor Alan Taylor.

« ARGUMENTS AND IDEAS »

1. “No one can reasonably claim that the 2020 Democratic candidates or Trump started the campaign season we’re living through.”

Let’s put a few things into perspective. In Japan, campaigns last 12 days. In Australia, they last 33 to 68 days.

In America, campaign season is the one season that never ends—everyone is always campaigning, all the time, Molly Jong-Fast writes.

Only one of the 2020 Democrats ran in 2016, Bernie Sanders, and he announced after Hillary Clinton, likely without thinking he had a chance in hell. Trump wasn’t the first Republican to announce his candidacy for 2016—that’d be Ted Cruz, who told the world he would be president in March 2015. That was before Trump called his wife ugly and said his dad murdered JFK.

