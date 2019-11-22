It’s Friday, November 22. In today’s newsletter: what are the Democratic voters who made the trek to Capitol Hill for impeachment hearings thinking? Plus, the Medicare for All rallying cry.

People wait in line to get into the hearing room ahead of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's testimony last week. (JACQUELYN MARTIN / AP)

It’s an unavoidable reality for Democrats in favor of impeachment: President Donald Trump isn’t going anywhere soon. Regardless of how impeachment plays out in the House, the Republican-controlled Senate almost certainly won’t vote to convict him.

Does that mean Democrats are setting themselves up for disappointment? Not exactly, it seems.

My colleague Elaine Godfrey talked to Democratic voters who came to Capitol Hill to see the public hearings in person.

And several of them told her that, even if Trump isn’t removed, impeachment is good for small-d democracy—and the big-d Democratic Party.

“A recon mission to save democracy” — how Melanie Robertson, an architect who traveled from Piedmont, California, just to see the hearings in person, described her trip

“The focus right now isn’t so much on removal itself, but more on the 2020 election. [It’s] to paint a picture [of the president] in the general public’s mind.” — Mason Hill, 22-year-old resident of Washington, D.C.