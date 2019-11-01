Read: The question Elizabeth Warren doesn’t want to answer

To pay for Medicare for All, Warren would impose an additional 6 percent tax on assets above $1 billion, plus she’d add a tax on financial transactions and raise capital-gains taxes for investors. About half of the money needed would come from a tax on employers: Under Warren’s plan, businesses would pay the government roughly the same amount they now pay for private insurance for their employees. To assuage concerns from unions, she’d offer a reduction to companies that agree to pass along savings to workers through collectively bargained agreements. Warren would achieve additional savings through cuts to military spending and revenue generated by comprehensive immigration reform.

In releasing such a detailed plan, Warren solves a couple of problems for herself. Her Democratic rivals can no longer criticize her for dodging the tax question, and as she looks ahead to a possible general election, she is denying Republicans an easy attack line by vowing not to soak the middle class.

But the fiscal assumptions in Warren’s plan may prove to be a target for Democrats and Republicans alike. The $20.5 trillion estimated cost is an eye-popping number, but it’s far less than the $32 trillion that think tanks pegged to Senator Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All plan, which Warren had previously backed. That’s $11.5 trillion in fewer taxes she’d have to raise or spending she’d have to cut, and it immediately drew scrutiny from fellow Democratic candidates.

“Voters are sick and tired of politicians promising them things that they know they can’t deliver,” Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado said in a statement. “Warren’s new numbers are simply not believable, and have been contradicted by experts.”

And while Warren may be shielding middle-class voters from a tax hike, she is sticking with a plan that, if enacted, would force them to give up their private insurance in the years to come—a clear contrast with other Democrats who have said that a government plan would be optional. In outlining her plan, Warren countered that instead of protecting the choice of insurance, she’d protect the choice of doctors that too many private plans currently restrict. “Every candidate who opposes my long-term goal of Medicare for All,” she wrote, “should explain why the ‘choice’ of private insurance plans is more important than being able to choose the doctor that’s best for you without worrying about whether they are in-network or not.” Warren said that in the next several weeks, she’d release a follow-up proposal that details how she plans to transition the nation to a fully public insurance system over a period of years.

Warren is a front-runner now, and she’s acting the part. An insurgent candidate might be able to get away with eliding the details, and even Sanders hasn’t fully outlined how he’d pay for his Medicare for All plan, although he’s acknowledged taxes on the middle class would go up. Similarly, a long-shot Democrat might be willing to gamble with a proposal that requires financial sacrifice from more than merely the rich. As a plausible nominee, Warren is playing it safe in that regard.

A reprieve for the middle class, however, shouldn’t overshadow how costly and potentially disruptive her health-care plan is. Warren may have neutralized a pair of emerging critiques from her rivals for now, but her full and ever more detailed embrace of Medicare for All remains an ambitious yet risky political bet.

