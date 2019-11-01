It’s Friday, November 1. Beto O’Rourke is dropping out of the presidential race. The Atlantic’s politics team will be covering developments through the weekend. See you Monday.

In today’s newsletter: ¶ People. Buttigieg, Warren. ¶ Places. Rock Hill, South Carolina. ¶ Plans. One for Medicare for All

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(Bryan Snyder / Reuters)

Will Medicare for All lead to higher taxes for the middle class?

The question has dogged Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign perhaps more than any other this year. The senator, who has turned “I Have a Plan for That” into a campaign mantra, has been evasive on that point, creating an opening for many of her Democratic rivals to pounce.

On Friday, she finally released a plan with the nitty gritty wonkery on how she’d pay for Medicare for All. But by putting out one fire, she may have kindled another, Russell Berman writes:

Warren may have neutralized a pair of emerging critiques from her rivals for now, but her full and ever more detailed embrace of Medicare for All remains an ambitious yet risky political bet. [Read the full story here.]

Medicare for All has turned into something of a litmus test for the left flank of the Democratic Party. Excitement around the idea could crash head first into the political realities of Congress, argues Ronald Brownstein:

Even if families would eventually save under a single-payer system, a President Warren would still need to identify a politically plausible funding plan to pass such a program through Congress. By all indications, that looms as an extremely daunting project. [Read “The Eye-Popping Cost of Medicare for All”]

Much of the Democratic rhetoric around Medicare for All generally has homed in on insurance companies. They aren’t singular villains. Our health reporter Olga Khazan writes:

The profits of health insurers are not that exorbitant compared with other parts of the health-care system. And in fact, many scholars suggest that American health care is so dysfunctional because it simply costs too much. That’s the fault of doctors, drugmakers, and hospitals, too, not just insurers. [Read the full story here.]

*