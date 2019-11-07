It’s Thursday, November 7. The president of Turkey will visit the White House next week, one month after the Syria chaos. Michael Bloomberg has reportedly taken steps to enter the Democratic presidential primary.

Trump is dealing with impeachment—and the presidency—all by himself.

“He just has no life,” one person close to President Trump recently told our White House reporter Peter Nicholas.

“It’s all politics, all the time,” one former Trump White House official told him. “And that can be warping to anybody.”

Since the impeachment inquiry ramped up, Peter has been reporting out concerns both current Trump associates and former White House aides have had about how the president is handling things in the White House.

His latest reporting paints a picture of president unraveling fast, and a diminished staff around him:

¶ It’s not just “adults in the room” (e.g., Jim Mattis, John Kelly). Many confidants have departed, including two of his closest aides, former communications director Hope Hicks and former press secretary Sarah Sanders.