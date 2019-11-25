It’s Monday, November 25. In today’s newsletter: the freshman representative who wants to remake the GOP. Plus, what to expect if there is a senate trial for the president

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(Mike Segar / Reuters)

What Trumpism Could Look Like After Trump

President Donald Trump is at a more tenuous point in his presidency than he has been before. Chances are he’ll glide through a trial in the Senate, but he still faces a tough reelection.

Even if Trump himself leaves 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Trumpism in all its forms likely isn’t going anywhere.

The president has remade the GOP in a nationalist, protectionist image—at least to a certain extent—but sooner or later, conservatives will have to grapple with the question of succession.

My colleague Emma Green, who covers politics and religion with an even eye, has written about three of the individuals and groups trying to define the future of Trumpism, after Trump is no longer in public office.

1. Josh Hawley wants to end the GOP’s free-market worship for good.

The 39-year-old Republican Missouri senator, who ousted Claire McCaskill in last November’s midterms, rails against big business, blasts income inequality, and praises labor unions.

“For all of us who are in public office, and especially for those of us who are younger, this isn’t the work of a day or a season,” he told Emma. “This is the work of a generation.”

Read the full piece here.