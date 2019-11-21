Fusion plowed deeply into Trump’s past. Researchers looked at Trump’s bankruptcies and business partners, as well as cases in which unsavory buyers paid large sums for Trump real estate. The more the Fusion team members learned, the more alarmed they say they grew. After months of excavating Trump’s history, the firm came to a unanimous conclusion in the spring of 2016, as Trump was locking up the Republican nomination: Its staff members needed “to do what they could to keep Trump out of the White House.”

Deciding the company needed more insight into Trump’s Russia dealings, Fusion hired Christopher Steele, who had worked in Moscow as a spy for Britain’s MI6 and now had his own private intelligence firm. They thought that “no one would ever find out” about the discreet work Steele would perform. That prediction proved naive: In time, the whole world would know.

The dossier Steele produced was actually a series of 17 memos written for Fusion in the second half of 2016. Steele’s findings were stark. The first memo that arrived at Fusion’s office via FedEx said that Russia had been “cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump” for years, Simpson and Fritsch write. What’s more, Russia had dirt on Trump that left him vulnerable to “blackmail,” Steele alleged.

“We threw a line in the water and Moby Dick came back,” Simpson would later testify in Congress. A good chunk of the book details how Fusion and Steele tried to alert U.S. law enforcement and the news media to the material they’d uncovered. The firm’s office in Washington’s Dupont Circle neighborhood became “something of a public reading room” for journalists seeking information about Trumpworld, the authors write. Looking to meet with reporters and possibly advance stories about Trump and Russia, Simpson and Fritsch made an appearance at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia in July 2016. While there, they met the New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet and another of the paper’s editors at a Rittenhouse Square–hotel restaurant to lay out Trump’s “ongoing flirtation with Putin’s Russia.” Two months later, Simpson and Fritsch arranged for Steele to come to Washington and meet privately with The Washington Post and marquee investigative reporters at the Times, The New Yorker, ABC News, and other outlets.

In the end, they write, they were disappointed that the news media largely missed an important story before Election Day: that the FBI was investigating Russia’s furtive efforts to install Trump in the White House. Steele himself had met with an FBI contact in London in July 2016 to share his findings, the book says. The agent was “flabbergasted,” according to Steele, and pledged to notify his bosses.

The authors were particularly incensed over a Times piece published a week before the election with the headline: “Investigating Donald Trump, FBI Sees No Clear Link to Russia.” In fact, Russia was meddling in the election to help Trump win, the U.S. intelligence community would later conclude, though Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign team conspired with the country. “I think, first of all, you need to know what an abortion of a story you guys wrote on Halloween,” Simpson told the paper’s reporters in a private meeting after the election.