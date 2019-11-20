Yet Sondland’s apparent bombshells didn’t come out until his third try before the committee, after he refreshed his memory and revised his initial round of testimony to lawmakers. Sondland made no direct claim of a quid pro quo in his 10-hour private deposition last month, nor in the addendum he filed weeks later. During his closed-door testimony, Republicans pointed out that the number of times he said “I don’t recall” or “I don’t remember” would fill up multiple pages of the transcript.

When House investigators learned of a crucial phone call between Sondland and Trump a day after the president’s infamous July 25 call with Zelensky, the revelation came not from an ambassador but from an embassy staffer, David Holmes, who overheard the loud cellphone conversation in a restaurant. And although Holmes’s testimony about the call jogged Sondland’s memory, he professed not to recall an explosive detail that supposedly occurred right after he hung up with Trump—that he told Holmes that the president only cares about “big stuff,” like Ukraine’s possible investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Throughout this morning’s hearing, Sondland complained that the State Department would not grant him access to documents and emails that would both refresh his memory of events and back up his assertions. Democrats seized on that gripe to renew their threat to impeach Trump in part for his obstruction of Congress.

But Sondland’s faulty memory and his lack of complete documentation also offered Republicans an opportunity to pick apart his testimony. “We don’t have records, we don’t have notes, and we don’t have recollections, right?” the GOP’s committee counsel, Steve Castor, asked him at one point. “This is the trifecta of unreliability, isn’t that true?”

Sondland replied that he thought he had “filled in a lot of gaps.”

Castor shot back: “But a lot of it is speculation. A lot of it is your guess, and we’re talking about the impeachment of the president of the United States.”

Republicans were more willing to accept Sondland’s more definitive assertion that Trump told him there was “no quid pro quo” with Ukraine and that he never personally mentioned the conditions he was putting on the release of $400 million in aid.

Democrats were also incredulous at points. Sondland testified that although he understood that Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate Burisma and the 2016 election, he did not recall ever hearing Biden’s name come up in connection with the demand. The former vice president’s son had sat on Burisma’s board, and Trump repeatedly named Biden during his July 25 call with Zelensky. Sondland acknowledged working with Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, on Ukraine matters, and Giuliani was frequently making the Biden-Burisma connection publicly during this time.