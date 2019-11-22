Read: Trump is surrounded

McDaniel has already shown that her political loyalties lie with Trump. But she may face a more severe test as impeachment barrels forward. If Romney, who’s long been critical of the president, opts for his removal, an aggrieved Trump might call for reprisals. As the head of the Republican Party, would he repudiate Romney, and would he demand that his RNC chair—the senator’s niece—go along?

McDaniel downplayed any tension. At the breakfast, she said she loves her uncle and sees him at Senate Republican lunches. But she voiced no appetite for brokering a truce. “I’ve said, these are two grown men, very capable, they can work out their differences,” she said.

Growing up, she said, she would see Romney “a fair amount” when he was living in Massachusetts, and when her father was ill earlier this year, she spoke often with her uncle. They won’t be getting together next week, however; she said their families typically don’t meet for Thanksgiving dinners.

“A lot of families have disagreements right now about politics,” she said. “I think people can relate to that. So we just choose not to talk about it when we see each other.”

Perhaps one family that can relate is the Conways, whom McDaniel mentioned. In an interview this morning on Fox & Friends, Trump waded into their marriage. He called George Conway, one of the president’s most persistent public critics and the husband of the White House counselor Kellyanne, a “whack job” and said “she must have done some baad things to him, because that guy is crazy.”

Last week, George Conway and Donald Trump Jr. traded insults over Twitter, with the president’s eldest son calling him a “guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss.”

Kellyanne Conway has bristled when the press has drawn attention to an awkward marital dynamic that is impossible not to notice. Last month, she berated a Washington Examiner reporter who had mentioned her husband’s criticisms of Trump in an article about her possibly becoming White House chief of staff. “I’m just wondering if you routinely talk about people’s spouses,” Conway asked the reporter.

At the breakfast, McDaniel said, “I feel for Kellyanne sometimes. The family stuff is tough.”

Indeed.

McDaniel is a former Republican Party chairwoman of Michigan, a crucial battleground state that Trump carried in the 2016 election. A grateful Trump worked to elevate her to the RNC chairmanship in April 2017 and is relying on her to help raise money and build a ground game to win reelection.

Before she took over the RNC, Trump asked her if she’d stop publicly using “Romney” as her middle name, The Washington Post reported. In the fall of 2016, the Michigan Republican Party website listed her as Ronna Romney McDaniel. Today, the RNC website omits her maiden name.