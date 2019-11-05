It’s Tuesday, November 5. We’re still combing through newly released testimonies from key characters in the Ukraine affair.

In today’s newsletter: ¶ People. Gordon Sondland. ¶ Places. Arizona, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia. ¶ Things. Fossil fuels.

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(Mark Makela / Reuters)

It’s Election Day in America (the off-year one, for some states).

Voters from Kentucky to Mississippi to Virginia will provide new signals of how strong Republican support for President Trump remains, and where suburban communities are leaning since the 2018 midterms.

Voters will also be deciding key state and local-level questions with national resonance.

In Tucson, Arizona, for instance, voters could elect Democrat Regina Romero as the city’s first Latina mayor (she’s favored to win). And they’ll also decide whether the municipality should become a “sanctuary city” for undocumented immigrants—Tucson is 60 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, and would become the first sanctuary city in Arizona.

As tonight’s results roll in, also watch for:

¶ Whether the Virginia state legislature flips entirely blue.

¶ Will Kentucky’s governor, Matt Bevin, be the first Republican to be reeelected to that office? Bevin, unpopular in his state, has aligned himself with President Trump.