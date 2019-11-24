Trump began the work of redirecting the GOP by building a working-class coalition, Hawley argues. In his view, Trump’s bombastic style and penchant for chaos bear no consequence for the new brand of conservatism Hawley envisions; affairs like impeachment amount to ephemeral antics. “For all of us who are in public office, and especially for those of us who are younger, this isn’t the work of a day or a season,” Hawley told me. “This is the work of a generation.”

In many ways, Hawley’s brand of populism follows a familiar playbook. He peppers speeches with phrases like “the rise of a new oligarchy,” and he leans into his small-town Missouri upbringing in interviews. But he bears an elite pedigree: His resume includes degrees from Stanford and Yale, a leadership role in Yale’s chapter of the Federalist Society, the elite conservative legal group, and a clerkship for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Before he got into politics, he worked for Becket, the D.C.-based religious-liberty law firm, and was part of the victorious legal team in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, the Supreme Court decision that allowed certain religious exemptions from the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act.

While many Republicans have tried to sell themselves as populists, Hawley has adopted unusual language for talking his economic views. He is totally comfortable citing statistics popular on the progressive left: the fact that 70 percent of American wealth is held by the top 10 percent of households, according to the Federal Reserve, or that working-class wages have stagnated compared to the rapid wage growth among top earners. When I asked him whether he sees himself as a Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump-style politician, he laughed loudly—for all Hawley’s rhetoric, he’s nowhere near a flirtation with socialism. But he clearly admires the work of upsetting the political order. In his 2008 book on Teddy Roosevelt, Hawley wrote approvingly that the former president “talked as a conservative, but harbored the political ambitions of a radical.”

Hawley’s economic views are set apart from the left in part by his diagnosis of America’s problems. He sees social isolation and the erosion of local communal life—including church, family, neighborhoods, and labor unions—as intimately tied to declining economic opportunity for the middle class. “Economic policy and our communities and neighborhoods sit right together. They’re really intertwined,” Hawley told me.

And unlike most Democrats, Hawley argues that cultural pathologies have helped create this fractured political moment, particularly the cult of individualism that he says drives everything from public policy to pop culture. In a vision of America in which liberty is primarily about unlimited personal freedom, he said in his speech to the American Principles Project Foundation, “place and home don’t matter much, and civic participation is beside the point.” This same vision produces “economic policy focused on individual advancement, where advancement means making more money and consuming more stuff,” he said, according to his prepared remarks. “So in popular culture, billionaires become heroes, and the everyday working man becomes just some guy who never realized his potential.”