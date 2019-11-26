It’s Tuesday, November 26. In today’s newsletter: the New York Democrat picking up the impeachment-inquiry baton. Plus, how a Fox News host and his liberal mother get along (pretty well, thanks for asking)

The Return of Jerry Nadler

The House Judiciary Committee inherits the impeachment mantle after Thanksgiving, with a public hearing for December 4 (yes, there’s more coming). And it’ll ultimately draft the actual articles of impeachment.

The new face of the impeachment proceedings—and likely the target of renewed Trump insults—will be the committee’s chairman, Jerry Nadler.

As the spotlight turns his way, here are a few details about the stalwart New York Democrat’s long political career.

1. Nadler wasn’t always on board with impeachment

Before Democrats snatched back the House of Representatives and the Ukraine scandal consumed Capitol Hill, Nadler’s public stance on impeachment sounded very different than it does now.

In September of 2018, he told my colleague Russell Berman that he wanted to avoid a partisan impeachment fight, like the one that Bill Clinton survived in the ‘90s—yet that’s precisely the type of brawl he now must navigate.

… there is likely no Democrat currently serving in Congress who has talked more about impeachment or developed a more fully formed opinion about its intended purpose than Jerry Nadler. He first articulated his view under vastly different circumstances, and in defense of a Democratic president. But over the course of 20 years, it hasn’t changed much.

