During an impeachment hearing this week, President Donald Trump’s former top Russia adviser accused Republicans of peddling Russian propaganda.
Anne Applebaum is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and historian who will join The Atlantic as a staff writer in January. As one of the world’s leading experts on pre- and post-Communist Europe, disinformation and propaganda, and the future of democracy, she joins Edward-Isaac Dovere to discuss impeachment through a global lens.
How did a conspiracy theory concocted by Russian intelligence officers become a Republican defense of Trump? And what future does Applebaum see for NATO and Western democracy if the president is in office for another five years?
Listen for:
-
how Soviet history helps explain this moment in America’s partisan politics;
-
what to do about disinformation (and how the unique story of the BBC might be an example);
-
and what Trump’s authoritarian tendencies could mean in a second term.
Voices:
-
Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere)
-
Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum)
