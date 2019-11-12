Party affiliation isn’t the only impeachment divide. Women are far more likely than impeachment to consider Trump’s actions worthy of his removal from office. That’s partly because women skew Democratic—but the skew doesn’t explain everything.

❖ THE GOP

So far, there are few cracks. When House Democrats moved to officially vote on launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump last month, the vote was framed in anodyne, procedural terms. Still, not a single Republican went along.

But Republicans publicly staying loyal to the president doesn’t mean they don’t murmur behind closed doors. One senior Republican Senate staffer told my colleague McKay Coppins: “If it was just a matter of magically snapping their fingers … pretty much every Republican senator would switch out Pence for Trump. That’s been true since day one.”

On the Senate side, we’ll have to wait and see. When McKay profiled Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, he found a Senator who—possibly more than any other Republican in Congress—is musing openly about the possibility of removing Trump from office.

❖ THE DEMOCRATS

When the news of that Ukraine phone call hit in September, many House Democrats still wanted nothing to do with impeachment. Now virtually all are on board.

One tipping point: a Washington Post op-ed from a group of moderate Democrats, all with national-security or military backgrounds, in support of impeachment proceedings. One of those Democrats, Representative Elissa Slotkin, told my colleague Edward-Isaac Dovere how she came to change her mind.

Vulnerable Democrats have a tough choice ahead of them: How will they vote on the actual articles of impeachment?

While swing-district Democrats may think they can boost their reelection chances by bucking their party, they may be better off by going all in on impeachment, Ron Brownstein writes.

—Saahil Desai

Here’s a refresher on who’s testifying in public this week. 🗓On Wednesday, November 13:

Bill Taylor: His “testimony delivered a still-warm pistol with Trump’s fingerprints all over it to congressional investigators,” our politics writer David Graham argued, after Taylor first testified on October 24. George Kent: “Kent’s story seems emblematic: Despite his expertise on [Ukraine] and his long record of service, he alleges he was sidelined … in favor of [Rudy] Giuliani,” David noted of Kent’s October 15 testimony. 🗓On Friday, November 15:

Marie Yovanovitch: “[H]er account reflects a tendency that is already clear: The federal government is terrified of Donald Trump’s Twitter account,” David argued, after transcripts from her October 11 testimony were released.

*

« IDEAS AND ARGUMENTS »

(Photograph: Sam Kaplan; prop styling: Brian Byrne)

In the latest issue of our magazine, a stunning range of writers examine how America has arrived at its polarized state today, and how it might recover.