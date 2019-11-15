It’s Friday, November 15. In today’s newsletter: Roger Stone, articles of impeachment, more on the Green New Deal, and questioning age limits for presidential candidates.

*

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY)

This article is about articles of impeachment

On Friday, it was Marie Yovanovitch’s turn to face congressional investigators. The former ambassador to Ukraine testified to a “smear campaign” orchestrated by Trump allies that led to her sudden dismissal from the job in May.

But more problematic for the president wasn’t something that the veteran diplomat said. Rather, it was a fiery tweet from the president coinciding with her testimony, my colleague Russell Berman writes:

Witness intimidation is a crime, and it is not a stretch to infer that the Democrats could turn the president’s tweet into one of their articles of impeachment.

Just about all Democrats in Congress want to impeach Trump. But why should he be impeached? They’re still trying to figure that out.

Some lawmakers want to home in on the Ukraine scandal, but others have wanted to throw the kitchen sink at the president, indicting him on everything from family separation, financial self-dealings, and the Russia investigation, my colleague Elaine Godfrey reported. The bevy of hearings scheduled for next week might lead to new revelations that could change their calculus.

Through their debate over the articles, Democrats might have to decide what’s more important: pursuing a matter that they believe has the most obvious political utility—or making a more comprehensive statement about how an American president is allowed to act.

Read Elaine’s full piece here.