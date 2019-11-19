It’s Tuesday, November 19. In today’s newsletter: a word on Devin Nunes during the impeachment hearings. Plus, why these 2020 candidates tick the right boxes, yet still aren’t taking off.

« TODAY IN POLITICS »

(Shawn Thew / Getty )

Trump’s top defender in Congress

If “little pencil neck Adam Schiff” represents the chief villain to the president and his supporters during the ongoing impeachment inquiry, who is Donald Trump’s top defender on Capitol Hill?

The yin to Schiff’s yang is another representative from California: Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

On the first day of public hearings this week, Nunes seemed intent on doing the president’s bidding, and on using his allotted question time to get two witnesses to publicly identify the whistle-blower whose complaint accelerated the inquiry.

Read my colleague Russell Berman on how Devin Nunes went full-on attack dog today.

This is hardly the first time that Nunes has gone out of his way to defend the president.

Last year, he released a memo—much critiqued by Democratic lawmakers—aimed at discrediting the Mueller investigation. In it, he alleged surveillance abuses by the FBI.

How did such a strategy work out for Nunes then? My colleague David A. Graham wrote at the time that the document included interesting details, but cautioned that “it is also a partisan document, prepared by a close ally of the president’s who served on his transition team and has provided unreliable information in the recent past.”