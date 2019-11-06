It’s Wednesday, November 6. Bill Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch will testify in the first round of open hearings next week as part of the House impeachment inquiry.

Plus: Jeff Sessions reportedly plans to run for his old U.S. Senate seat. We’ll be back tomorrow with more on that.

In today’s newsletter: ¶ People. Bevin v. Beshear. Pressley’s for Warren. ¶ Places. Kentucky, Ohio, Montana, Massachusetts. ¶ Movements. Texas secessionists.

(Ryan M. Kelly / Reuters)

Every now and then, an election vindicates the old maxim that all politics is local.

Lately, a different pattern has been playing out in just about every statewide election—Republicans win in red states, Democrats win in blue states.

But on Tuesday, Democrat Andy Beshear won over the incumbent Republican governor of Kentucky, Matt Bevin, by the slimmest of margins (Bevin has refused to concede).

Donald Trump won Kentucky by nearly 30 points in 2016. Republicans have a stranglehold over the legislature; all but one member of the state’s congressional delegation is Republican. Yet Beshear captured one Kentucky county that Trump had won by 45 points.

David Frum ponders: What forces pushed Beshear over the top, and was this result a warning to the GOP?