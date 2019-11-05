Bell says a food-service contractor, Sodexo, interviewed him for a position at the National Zoo. But according to Bell, when a hiring manager found out about his criminal record in a conversation with Bell’s caseworker at a halfway house where he was staying, the hiring manager told the caseworker that Bell could no longer be considered for the job. (A spokeswoman for the National Zoo referred a request for comment to Sodexo; a Sodexo spokeswoman declined to comment on Bell’s experience, but said that the company “does not consider having a conviction to be an automatic disqualifier.” The director of the halfway house also declined to comment on Bell’s allegations.)

Bell didn’t learn the details of D.C.’s law until months after this experience and similar others, when he attended a presentation about former prisoners’ rights in the hiring process. He thought he might have been a victim of violations: The Sodexo hiring process for the National Zoo had ended as soon as his criminal background came to light, for example. Another job he applied for was also with Sodexo, as a cook for D.C. Public Schools. In that case, Bell says, Sodexo gave him an offer and a start date and then rescinded it, but Bell doesn’t know whether that was related to his criminal record. (Sodexo declined to comment on Bell’s hiring process in that instance, but said it “complies with all state, federal, and District of Columbia employment laws.”) By then, it was too late to notify the D.C. Office of Human Rights, which requires that a complaint be filed within a year of the alleged incident. A spokeswoman for the office declined to comment on Bell’s circumstances.

Politicians tout ban-the-box laws as popular criminal-justice-reform measures with support from liberals, centrists, and some conservatives. Cory Booker, the U.S. senator and Democratic presidential hopeful, was among a group of bipartisan legislators who introduced a bill that would “ban the box” for all federal and federal contract jobs, codifying protections previously instituted under President Barack Obama, and extending them to federal contractors for the first time. The measure passed in the House of Representatives in July.

The rhetorical appeal of these measures, collectively referred to as “fair-chance hiring,” is clear: Give people who have served time a fair shot at competing for jobs by removing questions about arrests, charges, and convictions from at least the initial parts of the hiring process. Let them be considered by their current merits, not past mistakes. Some advocates argue that banning the box can also help address deep racial disparities in the criminal-justice system, which disproportionately affects people of color.

What’s less clear is whether the various ban-the-box policies across the country are being implemented and enforced in a way that makes good on their promise, and give the roughly one-third of adults in the United States with criminal records the tools to know their rights.