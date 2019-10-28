Regardless of all of Trump’s foregrounding of Baghdadi’s death, the moment doesn’t really portend the true fall of ISIS. Extremist groups function like whack-a-mole—you can get rid of one leader, but that doesn’t mean another won’t pop up, writes Kathy Gilsinan. Thus, a kingpin problem in national-security strategy:

“In some cases, a group simply carries on with a designated successor, like al-Qaeda under Ayman al-Zawahiri following the death of bin Laden; in others, the death of a leader can fracture a terrorist group into violent, competing factions, as has been observed among some Mexican drug cartels.”

The Week Ahead

🗓 Wednesday, October 30: Somehow, the Mueller investigation is back, in a way—this is the deadline for the DOJ to turn over certain materials to the House Judiciary Committee.

Just last week, a federal judge ruled that the Judiciary Committee could have access to these previously secret materials, which the DOJ and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone had previously attempted to block.

🗓 Thursday, October 31: The House will vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings that Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a month ago. Wait, wasn’t her September announcement meant to “formalize” things? It’s a move, Russell Berman writes: Here’s what Pelosi was trying to push back on, and to head off.

Democrats will likely look to Tim Morrison, the first White House official to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry, for corroboration of Bill Taylor’s testimony on the quid-pro-quo question last week.

🗓 Friday, November 1: The president hosts another “Keep America Great” rally, this time in Mississippi.

Significant Figures

Greg Walden, Republican representative, Oregon, retiring after 11 terms: “Walden had risen to the top of the party hierarchy in the House,” Russell Berman writes. “Knowing how his decision would be perceived, Walden made a point of saying in his statement that he was ‘confident’ he would have won reelection and optimistic that Republicans could regain the House.”

Katie Hill, Democratic representative, California, resigning after 10 months in office. “Her decision came after she acknowledged last week that she had an “inappropriate” relationship with a campaign staffer,” Russell writes. “Though her district is trending Democratic, Republicans are likely to make an aggressive push to retake it in a special election.”

John Kelly, the previous chief of staff: “Speaking at the Washington Examiner’s Sea Island Summit, Kelly took an implicit swipe at his embattled successor, Mick Mulvaney, by recounting a warning he said he offered the president as he left the job.” David Graham parses the noteworthy comments.