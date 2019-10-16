Sanctions have been a tool of government policy at least since ancient Greece, but financial, travel, and other sophisticated penalties that first emerged during the George W. Bush administration have proliferated under Trump. Among the U.S. government’s 32 active sanctions programs are exceptionally severe sanctions regimes with exceedingly ambitious objectives such as coercing North Korea’s dictator into giving up his nuclear-weapons arsenal, Iran’s supreme leader into renouncing his nuclear pursuits and malicious activities in the Middle East, and Venezuela’s authoritarian leader into ceding power and ushering in democracy.

This has, in short, become the Trump’s administration’s one consistent move when confronted with the world’s most complex problems: squeeze countries economically while staying open to dialogue and offering to release the economic vise if they mend their ways. The administration has proven adept at the squeeze, but more inept when it comes to changing behavior. It has so far failed to achieve its desired outcomes in Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and now Syria.

Read: Why is Turkey in NATO anyway?

Ahead of launching its military operation against the Kurds, the Turkish government was acquainted with this approach not just from observing Trump but also from its own brush with the tactic. Last year Trump slapped sanctions on two Turkish officials and raised steel and aluminum tariffs on the country as part of an effort to pressure Ankara into releasing the imprisoned American pastor Andrew Brunson. The measures contributed to a precipitous drop in the value of Turkey’s currency and ultimately to Brunson being freed.

Clearly, though, the prospect of Trump repeating the Brunson play wasn’t enough to keep Erdogan in check this time around, as U.S. officials themselves have acknowledged. The Turkish government would “tell you with complete confidence that nothing that we did, one way or the other, was going to deter the Turks from what they wanted to do in this case,” a senior Trump administration official said on Monday while briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. Erdogan didn’t have to call Trump’s bluff; Trump was already showing his hand.

Erdogan, in fact, may have priced in the possibility of economic retaliation in deciding to proceed with his offensive in Syria.

The Turkish president probably anticipated U.S. sanctions, Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey scholar at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and the author of the new book Erdogan’s Empire, told me. But Erdogan and Trump have a good rapport, even an apparent “political man crush on each other” as like-minded “strongmen presidents,” he noted. And Erdogan expects Trump to ultimately “save the relationship,” such as when the U.S. president held back last summer on imposing congressionally mandated sanctions on Turkey over the NATO member’s purchase of a Russian missile-defense system.