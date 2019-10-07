Today in Politics

President Donald Trump faces backlash after conflicting messages about withdrawing American troops from positions in northeastern Syria—and thus leaving the U.S.’s local partners vulnerable to Turkish invasion.

The announcement reportedly took military and State Department officials by surprise. But that it surprises other officials is perhaps unsurprising.

“In 20 years of writing about the military, I have never heard officers in high positions express such alarm about a president,” Mark Bowden writes in his latest story, from The Atlantic’s forthcoming November issue. Bowden interviewed some of the highest-ranking military officers who served under Trump, as well as present and former Pentagon officials, to complete an alarming picture of how the current commander in chief prefers to operate.

—Christian Paz

The Week Ahead

