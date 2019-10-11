Editor’s note: We’re taking a break on Monday, October 14. The Politics Daily will return to your inbox next Tuesday. Comments or questions? Send us an email anytime. Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We appreciate your continued support for our journalism.

What We’re Watching Today

(EVAN VUCCI / AP )

No GOP candidate for president has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972. President Trump was in Minneapolis last night hoping to turn that trend around. Peter Nicholas reports from on the ground at the rally, where supporters were unfazed by the core of the impeachment inquiry: “He asked for a little bit of help,” one told Nicholas. “There’s nothing wrong with that. All presidents can ask for help from other countries.”

The White House is stonewalling Congress. Now what? Democrats in Congress have few viable options left to carry on their impeachment-inquiry proceedings without cooperation from the executive branch. Some members of Congress are floating a revival of “inherent contempt,” Elaine Godfrey reports. But is fining or jailing the people who refuse to comply with subpoenas even possible?

Despite the administration’s strategy to stonewall, key witnesses are coming out to testify anyway, David Graham writes. Keep an eye on Marie Yovanovitch (the recalled U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, a career foreign-service officer) and Gordon Sondland (ambassador to the EU, a Trump appointee).