Today in Politics

Tom Steyer could shift the center of gravity in the Democratic presidential race as others run out of money. (MEG KINNARD / AP)

A New Factor at the Democratic Debate: Impeachment

Twelve Democratic presidential candidates squeeze onto one stage tonight outside of Columbus, Ohio, for a fourth primary debate.

It’s these candidates’ first such encounter since the whistle-blower report that launched an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate 2020 rival Joe Biden, as well as Biden’s son Hunter.

Here are a few things we’ll be watching:

1. Who’s the new guy? The billionaire Tom Steyer—whose platform centers on climate change and impeaching Donald Trump—has spent his way onto the debate stage. Our reporter on the trail, Isaac Dovere, spent time with Steyer and tries to parse his motivations.

+ Need a refresher on the other candidates? Open up our cheat sheet as you watch tonight.

2. How’s the other guy? Bernie Sanders is back after a heart operation. The news of his hospitalization earlier this month received blaring coverage, but the procedure he underwent is also one of the most common in the U.S., James Hamblin notes.

3. The debates have unified almost everyone … against the debates. Isaac reminds us: “It’s the worst system, except for all the others.”