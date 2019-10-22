Today in Politics

It’s Tuesday, October 22. Today, the latest in impeachment. Plus, interpreting and misinterpreting “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Finally, what Canada loses by a Trudeau win.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

Just about every single congressional Democrat supports the impeachment inquiry. (That consensus only hardened after Bill Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified on Capitol Hill that President Donald Trump had explicitly extracted a quid pro quo from Ukraine.)

Impeached for what? Democrats aren’t in agreement on that question. A battle within the party might be forthcoming, as it looks to drafting official articles of impeachment.

The schism leaves two camps, as my colleague Elaine Godfrey reported:

1. Some moderate Democrats want the party to zoom in as closely as possible on Trump’s Ukraine-related offense. Representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania told Godfrey that her “personal preference” would be “to keep the focus narrow.”

2. And then there are the lawmakers who don’t want to forget about Russian interference, family separation, emoluments, or any of the issues that have swirled around Trump. Take Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia: “Mueller all but said [Trump] committed a crime. “I don’t think we can afford to ignore that. That sets a precedent.”