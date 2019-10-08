—Shan Wang

What Else We’re Watching

(BADERKHAN AHMAD / AP)

On Syria: The White House’s abrupt decision-making on U.S. troops in Syria meant deserting America’s Syrian Kurdish partners—a betrayal. It also meant leaving behind an unworkable strategy in Syria, started under one reluctant president (Obama) and haphazardly maintained by another (Trump), Kathy Gilsinan reports.

+ “This policy abandonment … will severely damage American credibility and reliability in any future fights where we need strong allies,” write General Joseph Votel and Elizabeth Dent. (Do their names sound familiar? Votel was commander of CENTOM from 2016 and 2019, and Dent is a counterterrorism expert who’s worked for U.S. Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.)

On the Supreme Court, back in session this week: Experts are eyeing several cases that will face a Court with an ideological makeup markedly different from just a few years ago.

+ Three alleged wrongful-termination cases arrive at the Court. Emma Green speaks to legal experts on how the legal arguments might play out.

+ The Court’s decision on June Medical Services v. Gee doesn’t “technically threaten Roe v. Wade,” Leah Litman argues, but “no matter which path the Court takes, overruling Roe or limiting it into oblivion, the destination will be the same.”

On a worrying public-health trend: Rates of STDs in the U.S. have risen for a fifth year straight, according to a new CDC report (a record high for combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia). The disappearance of strong local health departments certainly doesn’t help.

Our Reporters Are Also Reading

