That should scare both parties.

For Republicans, metro areas are quickly trending away from them, make it harder to win back the House of Representatives. In 2016, population density was a better predictor of how that community voted than its total population, income, racial diversity, or share of college grads.

For Democrats, rural losses make the challenge of winning the Senate and the Electoral College even tougher. Here’s one way of thinking about it: The population of Los Angeles County alone is larger than all but 9 states (that get two Senators each).

—Saahil Desai

What Else We’re Watching

(Scott Morgan / Reuters)

George Conway has a few words to say about President Donald Trump’s fitness for office: “No president in recent memory—and likely no president ever—has prompted more discussion about his mental stability and connection with reality.” He lays out his comprehensive argument here.

At a recent press conference with the Finnish president, Trump skirted around an odd word: jockstrap. Our resident linguist examines why the president, usually not one to self-censor, restrained himself when it came to this one odd word.

The U.S. government’s over-reliance on secrecy invites abuse, Mike Giglio reports: “[T]oo much national-security information—from the trivial to the politically inconvenient—gets labeled ‘confidential,’ ‘secret,’ or ‘top secret,’ meaning that only those with the corresponding government clearance can access it.” But one of the consequences of overclassification? Potential scandals escaping notice.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said on the White House South Lawn today, “because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.” David Graham parses.

Featured Read

(JABIN BOTSFORD / THE WASHINGTON POST VIA GETTY / SHUTTERSTOCK / KLARA AUERBACH / THE ATLANTIC)

Have you heard of Pat Cipollone? You’ll want to remember his name—he may be sticking around awhile.

Our White House reporters Elaina Plott and Peter Nicholas spoke with multiple current and former senior administration officials, from the Attorney General William Barr to senior advisor Jared Kushner for their profile of the White House lawyer:

In his 10 months in the administration, the 53-year-old Cipollone seems to have earned the president’s trust in a way that few aides have done. He is both discreet, and more to the point, clear in his admiration for the president. He is not the sort of lawyer who will refer to the president as “King Kong,” as his predecessor, Don McGahn, once did.

→ Read the rest

Our Reporters Are Also Reading

‣ They’re Retired. They’re Insured. The Government Pays for It. And Trump Loves It. (Akilah Johnson, ProPublica)

‣ Trump Ordered Ukraine Ambassador Removed After Complaints From Giuliani, Others (Rebecca Ballhaus, Michael C. Bender and Vivian Salama, The Wall Street Journal) (🔒Paywall)