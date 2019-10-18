Today in Politics

It’s Friday, October 18. Today, who else benefits from the U.S. withdrawal from Syria? ¶ Plus, what to make of the Trump National Doral resort’s new hosting gig. ¶ Finally, remembering Elijah Cummings, a reluctant partisan warrior.

A brief cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Turkey seems to be doing little to contain the damage already done.

1. Who will monitor ISIS prisoners still being held in northern Syria? “Since the defeat of the Islamic State’s territorial caliphate, the U.S. has relied on Kurdish-led militias to hold some 11,000 ISIS fighters … according to a Defense Department estimate,” Kathy Gilsinan reports. What happens if these prisoners escape?

2. Two other countries stand to benefit. “The chaotic withdrawal from Syria will severely weaken U.S. efforts in the country—and could also be a boost for Russia and Iran,” Mike Giglio writes.

3. Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized President Donald Trump for a policy that amounts to abandoning the Kurds. But where were they when the U.S. wanted to pull out of Afghanistan? The conditions were similar, Peter Beinart argues.

+ “Unless Congress acts, the Kurds may not be the last allies this president abandons,” U.S. Senator Chris Coons writes.