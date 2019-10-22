America now had permission not to laugh with Rudy, but at him.

To anyone who lived through the tumultuous 1980s and ‘90s-era of New York City politics, Rudolph William Giuliani’s fall from grace seems beyond surreal. A man once seen as the personification of incorruptibility is the subject of a criminal and counterintelligence investigation by the same Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office he once headed. He’s also persona non grata at the Department of Justice, where he was once the No. 3 man in charge.

Giuliani was the Torquemada whose self-righteous pursuit of municipal corruption, the mafia, and misconduct in the financial world propelled him into global prominence. He once ordered a Wall Street trader paraded out of his firm in handcuffs. In those days, he wouldn’t have been caught dead with—much less genially photographed with or taken payments from—characters like Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the Giuliani associates who have been arrested as they were about to leave the country, on charges of laundering foreign campaign contributions in the 2016 election.

Over the weekend, the Justice Department took the unusual step of issuing a statement saying that department officials would not have met with Giuliani to discuss a legal client of his in a bribery case if they had known that Parnas and Fruman were under investigation in New York. The statement could amount to a virtual blackball against Giuliani’s ability to represent clients before the department.

Of course, Giuliani is only the latest in a long line of once reputable public figures to be sullied by association with Trump, another larger-than-life character from New York’s outer boroughs. But the rosy glow that suffused him in the aftermath of 9/11 obscures a harsher reality: Both before and after the eight years of his mayoralty, Giuliani showed astonishing lapses in judgment and probity. And in the nearly 18 years since he left City Hall, he has worked “for what seemed like every rich bad guy and tinpot dictator who called,” as his onetime campaign press secretary Ken Frydman recently put it in a New York Times op-ed piece.

When he lost his first race for mayor to David Dinkins in 1989 and his supporters’ uncontrolled booing swept the room, Giuliani repeatedly screamed, “Shut up!”—afraid, he later said, that the display would be seen as racist. He publicly announced the end of his second marriage without so much as a heads-up to his long-suffering wife. He was, at least for a time, estranged from his only son and skipped his high school graduation—apparently to make a paid speech the next morning. (They have since reconciled, partly with Trump’s help). In October 2016, after the public learned of Trump’s Access Hollywood crudities, Giuliani was his most prominent defender, appearing on every Sunday morning talk show on Trump’s behalf.