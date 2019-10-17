On impeachment, Kasich is similarly unsatisfied. He backs the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month, but he faults House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for resisting a formal vote to start the process. “It shouldn’t be done with all these committees running around,” Kasich told me. “There ought to be some rules.”

Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Russell Berman: Your book is a call for bottom-up activism, and for people to focus on their local communities. Have you given up on Washington?

John Kasich: Great change—social change, political change—doesn’t come from the top down. It comes from the citizens up to the top, not the other way around. So am I giving up on Washington? No, but I think we need to realize that we as people are in charge of what ultimately happens in this country—and not just in political dimensions. Social change comes from people who work in their communities to live a life a little bigger than themselves and to connect with others.

Berman: Many if not all of the people you quote for inspiration at the beginning of chapters or cite as positive examples are associated, in one way or another, with the political left. What does that say about the Republican Party and its support, or lack thereof, for activism? Where are the examples of Republican or conservative inspiration?

Kasich: I could have quoted Ronald Reagan. I just didn’t. I don’t think that bottom-up [activism] is a monopoly of liberals. If you look at Teddy Roosevelt—I guess I could have quoted him—there’s a guy who was as bottom-up and as populist as anybody you can think of in the 20th century. Some just jump out at you, or what they had to say fit the chapter. But look, I’m disappointed with my Republican Party right now, and the fact that it’s become too negative. But I’m also not happy with the hard-left positions of those that want to build bigger governments and more bureaucracies.

Berman: You’ve said that you didn’t vote for Trump in 2016. You don’t intend to vote for him next year. So of the Democrats who are running, are there any who—

Kasich: I didn’t say I was voting for them either.

Berman: But of those running, are there any you could see yourself supporting?

Kasich: I’m not going to get into who I’m going to support in the Democrat primary. Let’s let it all work itself out, and then I can tell you.

Berman: Who do you think was a better president: Barack Obama or Donald Trump?

Kasich: [Laughs] I’m not getting into that. This book is not about that. This book is about bottom-up [activism]. Comparing Obama and Trump—you’re not going to get me into a trick box here. I’m not going down that rabbit hole, sorry.

Berman: Based on what you’ve seen and read so far, where does Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian leader rank among the things that he has done that concern you?