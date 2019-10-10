That suggests to some analysts that even House Democrats in vulnerable seats may be better off politically if they vote yes on impeachment and help their party send the electorate a united message than if they hedge their bets by voting no, at the price of signaling to voters more disagreement over the decision.

“I think it’s very hard to separate yourself from the national vote once it’s cast,” says Dan Sena, who served as executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2018 election. “The more unified the Democratic Party is, the more unified the message will be.”

Since Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would officially start impeachment proceedings two weeks ago, a number of polls since have showed a majority support for the House decision to begin an impeachment inquiry—though few have showed majority support yet for impeaching and removing Trump from office. This week, polls from NBC/The Wall Street Journal and Quinnipiac University showed a plurality of voters opposed to removing Trump, while an ABC/Washington Post survey found a 49 percent plurality in support. However, a Fox News poll released yesterday did show support for Trump’s removal reaching a slim majority of 51 percent, an ominous sign for the president.

Support for Trump’s removal could rise further as the inquiry proceeds—as I’ve noted, while polls show that virtually all voters who approve of Trump’s job performance already oppose impeachment, there’s more room for support of impeachment to grow among voters who disapprove of him overall. Still, unless new information somehow cracks Trump’s hold on his base, impeachment likely will remain a nerve-racking political vote for Democrats in the districts that Trump carried in 2016.

That raises a crucial question: If an impeachment vote reaches the full House, should marginal Democrats best position themselves for 2020 by separating themselves from the party by voting no, or helping the party send a clearer message by voting yes?

The precedent of other polarizing high-profile votes in recent years doesn’t offer a decisive answer. But the evidence leans toward the conclusion that it is growing more difficult for members of Congress to isolate themselves from their party’s actions, regardless of how they individually vote. Political-science research shows that for more and more voters, congressional elections are becoming more parliamentary, meaning they are less a choice between two candidates than a decision about which of the two parties they want to control the majority and set the country’s direction. That’s seen in the dwindling share of voters who back one party for president and the other for Congress; it’s now routine for the president’s party to win more than 90 percent of the voters who approve of his job performance in House and Senate races, and to lose more than 90 percent of the voters who disapprove.