The Atlantic staff writer Mike Giglio has been reporting on the Islamic State since before Americans knew what to call it. He documents his five years in the region for a new book, Shatter the Nations: ISIS and the War for the Caliphate.

He joins Edward-Isaac Dovere to discuss the abrupt changes happening in Syria. How did a phone call upend American policy toward its Kurdish allies? What’s happening on the ground now? And where will this new cycle of violence lead?

Listen for:

How refugees like those fleeing this new bloodshed try to hold on to home—Mike tells the story of a Syrian rebel watching the houses of people who hope to return

The backstory to America’s betrayal of its Kurdish allies

What President Donald Trump’s decision means for the fight against ISIS—a group that may not hold territory, but could rise again amidst the chaos

Voices:

Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere)

Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio)