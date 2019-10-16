Today in Politics

It’s Thursday, October 16. Today, interrogating the 2020 Democratic front-runner. ¶ Plus, putting a price tag on Medicare for All. ¶ Finally, have you heard of Jon McNaughton? You may have seen his art.

(JOHN MINCHILLO / AP)

What Warren Won’t Say

The latest Democratic primary debate lacked electricity. Overshadowing the wholly “disorienting evening,” David Graham writes, is the ongoing impeachment inquiry:

“There are several reasons the debate never really took off, but the central problem was that each of the candidates is seeking to excite the Democratic base, and right now the thing that is most exciting to Democrats is impeaching Donald Trump.”

[Read the rest of “The Democatic Primary Is Now a Sideshow,” by David Graham]

The only flare-ups of the night were between Elizabeth Warren and those who essentially anointed her as the front-runner through their direct challenges. Our writers have long interrogated the “I have a plan” candidate on her plans:

1. “The tenor of the critiques Warren received tonight were far milder versions of the attacks she’ll have to fend off from Republicans if she’s the nominee,” Russell Berman writes.

2. “Elizabeth Warren has a lot of plans—including a plan not to cop to how she would pay for Medicare for All,” Edward-Isaac Dovere reports from Ohio.