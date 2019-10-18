Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher (How to Listen)

This week, the fourth Democratic debate highlighted Elizabeth Warren’s new front-runner status. It also marked the return to public events for Bernie Sanders, who showcased his energy following a heart attack and touted a key new endorsement from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The two progressive candidates haven’t gone after each other thus far. How much longer will that last? And where does the race go from here?

Joining Edward-Isaac Dovere this week is Elaine Godfrey, who reports on progressive politics for The Atlantic.

Listen for:

How Sanders supporters reacted to their candidate’s struggles (and to his animated debate performance)

How the shift of front-runner status from Joe Biden to Warren has altered the race

Whether Sanders’s endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez could create the divide among progressive voters that the candidates have long sought to avoid

Voices:

Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere)

Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)