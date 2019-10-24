Right, where we again? Last time this cheat sheet was updated was back in late September, when Bill de Blasio—you remember him, tall fellow, mayor of some town in New York—left the race. At the time, it seemed like the Democratic field was in for a serious winnowing. Candidates were realizing that they weren’t going to qualify for the debates, and also they weren’t going to be president.

Then something strange happened. Or rather, it didn’t happen: Even those candidates who missed the debate cut just stayed put. (Meanwhile, candidates who have qualified, including Cory Booker and Julian Castro, have threatened to drop out if they don’t hit fundraising targets.)

But the stasis broke on Thursday, when Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio announced the end of his campaign.

“I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country: the workers who have been left behind, the businesses who have been left behind, the people who need health care or aren’t getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt,” Ryan said in a video. He’ll run for reelection to his Youngstown-area House district.

The video showed a little bit of why Ryan’s campaign didn’t take off. The candidate comes across as a little lifeless—which is weird, because he’s actually a fairly unusual dude. But on a stage packed with other Democratic contenders who were better-known or more charismatic (and often both), Ryan could never really grab attention. He didn’t really underperform; he was just always a long shot.

When he entered the race, Ryan was best known for a quixotic challenge to Nancy Pelosi’s leadership of the House Democratic caucus in 2016. (He wasn’t even the only candidate in the race to have previously challenged Pelosi in vain, though Representative Seth Moulton, a 2018 challenger, dropped out in August.) But he seemed like he might try to run in a similar lane to Senator Sherrod Brown, his fellow Buckeye State Democrat, who passed on a run—a progressive, but one who could connect with working-class white voters in the Midwest.

Other candidates thought that niche was a good idea too, though, most notably former Vice President Joe Biden, and Ryan was never able to get much attention. In the end, the most prominent moment of Ryan’s campaign was being steamrolled during an exchange with his House colleague Tulsi Gabbard over Afghanistan policy during a June debate.

While Ryan heads for the exits, several other Democrats who are polling in similar territory are sticking around, at least for now. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, author Marianne Williamson, Governor Steve Bullock of Montana, and former Representatives Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania and John Delaney of Maryland are still in the race. So, allegedly, is Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, though no one has produced any evidence of an actual campaign.

A host of other candidates are barely qualifying for debates: Castro, Gabbard, billionaire Tom Steyer, and even Booker and Senator Amy Klobuchar. There’s maybe not much upside to their staying in the race, since their odds of becoming president this time around so low, but there’s not much downside, either. Except for maybe Gabbard, none of them have to worry about running for reelection in their current jobs, so why not stick around?

At the same time, Michael Bloomberg, perennial presidential tease, has reportedly re-opened the door to a run, just a crack, in the event that Biden stumbles. Believe it when you see it.

The Democrats

(Matthew Putney / Reuters)

TOM STEYER

Who is he?

A retired California hedge-funder, Steyer has poured his fortune into political advocacy on climate change and flirted with running for office.

Is he running?

No. He announced on January 9 that he would sit the race out. Lol jk! Steyer is now telling friends and allies he’s going to get into the race, my colleague Edward-Isaac Dovere reports.

Why does he want to run?

Impeachment, baby.

Who wants him to run?

There must be some #Resistance faction out there that does.

Can he win the nomination?

Nope.

(matt rourke / ap)

JOE SESTAK

Who is he?

A former vice admiral and two-term member of Congress from Pennsylvania, he twice ran for U.S. Senate.

Is he running?

Yes. He announced on June 23.

Why does he want to run?

Sestak’s announcement focuses on his long career in the military and the importance of American foreign policy. It’s a little evocative of retired General Wesley Clark’s 2004 campaign.

Who wants him to run?

It’s a mystery. Sestak says he delayed a campaign launch while his daughter was treated for cancer, which is praiseworthy, but there wasn’t even a murmur about him running before his announcement. Sestak is best known these days for losing Senate races in 2010 (in the general election) and 2016 (in the Democratic primary).

Can he win the nomination?

No.

What else do we know?

This logo, boy, I dunno.

(Matthew Brown / AP)

STEVE BULLOCK

Who is he?

Bullock is the governor of Montana, where he won reelection in 2016 even as Donald Trump won the state.

Is he running?

Yes. Bullock launched his campaign on May 14.

Why does he want to run?

Bullock portrays himself as a candidate who can win in Trump country and get things done across the aisle. He’s also been an outspoken advocate of campaign-finance reform.

Who wants him to run?

Unclear. The Great Plains and Mountain West aren’t traditional bases for national Democrats.

Can he win the nomination?

Probably not.

(Samantha Sais / Reuters)

MICHAEL BENNET

Who is he?

The Coloradan was appointed to the Senate in 2009 and has since won reelection twice.

Is he running?

Yes. Bennet announced his campaign on May 2.

Why does he want to run?

Like his fellow Rocky Mountain State Democrat John Hickenlooper, Bennet presents himself as someone with experience in business and management who knows how to work with Republicans.

Who wants him to run?

Probably some of the same people who wanted Hickenlooper to run. Bennet gained new fans with a viral video of his impassioned rant about Ted Cruz during the January government shutdown.

Can he win?

No.

(Jeff Roberson / AP)

JOE BIDEN

Who is he?

Don’t play coy. You know the former vice president, senator from Delaware, and recurring Onion character.

Is he running?

Yes. After a long series of hesitations, Biden announced his campaign on April 25.

Why does he want to run?

Biden has wanted to be president since roughly forever, and he thinks he might be the best bet to win back blue-collar voters and defeat President Trump in 2020. (Trump reportedly agrees.) But Biden seems reluctant to end his career with a primary loss, knows he’s old (he’ll turn 78 right after Election Day 2020), and is possibly out of step with the new Democratic Party.

Who wants him to run?

Biden has established a strong lead in the Democratic primary, but his shaky performance in the first debate showed he’s not invincible.

Can he win the nomination?

Yes. Biden has been battered by the campaign, but he remains atop polling averages.