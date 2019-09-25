If Iran succeeded before in dividing the United States from its European allies over the nuclear deal—which the EU foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini said today that the remaining parties are still committed to, though it’s becoming “increasingly difficult” to preserve—a brazen attack on Saudi oil fields this month has helped drive them back together. Not only have the U.K, France, and Germany joined the United States in blaming Iran for the attacks, but they have also called for talks on a new, broader agreement that would go beyond the nuclear issue to address things like Iran’s missile program. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed hope for a new “Trump deal.”

Read: Iran is acting like the international villain of Trump’s prophecy

But shared frustration does not equal unified policy. French president Emmanuel Macron has tried to dangle economic incentives for Iran to re-embrace the nuclear deal, which would undermine the U.S. sanctions campaign. Macron also pushed for a Trump-Rouhani meeting at the United Nations, imploring Rouhani before a cluster of cameras as Boris Johnson stood beside him: “If you leave the country without meeting with President Trump, honestly, this is a lost opportunity. Because you will not come back in a few months … and President Trump will not go to Tehran.” Rouhani just laughed; neither the U.S. nor Iran seems interested.

In remarks at the Asia Society on Monday, Hook devoted almost as much time to scolding the international community for failing to join the U.S. as he did excoriating Iran’s malfeasance, citing “a dangerous culture of inaction,” despite the world’s interest in protecting energy transit. “Nations look the other way, pretending to believe Foreign Minister [Javad] Zarif’s version of reality,” he said, noting how few nations directly accused Iran of attacking tankers in the Gulf of Oman over the summer. (He also said that the media likes to exaggerate disagreements between the Americans and the Europeans on Iran.)

Meanwhile, Trump has opted for rhetoric by turns confrontational and conciliatory. He devoted a portion of his speech to the General Assembly to the Islamic Republic, declaring that “not only is Iran the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism, but Iran’s leaders are fueling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen.” He said even more sanctions would come.

Read: Everyone is getting sucked into the Iran morass

Yet he also gestured at his continuing willingness to negotiate, saying that “the United States has never believed in permanent enemies. We want partners, not adversaries. America knows that while anyone can make war, only the most courageous can choose peace.”

The remarks nearly echoed Barack Obama’s overture in his inaugural address more than a decade ago: “To those who cling to power through corruption and deceit and the silencing of dissent, know that you are on the wrong side of history; but that we will extend a hand if you are willing to unclench your fist.”