Venezuelans “have no food. They have no water. They have no nothing. They’re dying. No medicine. Their hospitals are closed or don’t even have electricity,” Trump observed. Then came a note of reassurance. “Just put this in the back of your mind,” he told the journalist. “It’s all going to be fine.”

It was a stark reminder that the political turmoil over a whistle-blower complaint concerning Trump’s dealings with Ukraine risks leaving a number of his urgent foreign-policy initiatives—very serious unfinished business, such as curbing North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program, preventing Iran’s provocations, and striking a trade agreement with China—in limbo.

This was especially evident with Venezuela as world leaders convened this past week. The struggle for legitimacy that has been playing out so fiercely in Caracas, where Maduro and Guaidó lead a bizarre and extremely volatile coexistence, arrived in New York City.

Read: How an elaborate plan to topple Venezuela’s president went wrong

Maduro skipped the gathering and instead visited with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, while Guaidó flirted with the idea of attending but ultimately decided against it, instead beaming in by video to panels around New York on the situation in Venezuela.

Inside the United Nations, where it retains Venezuela’s seat, the Maduro government racked up victories. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza strutted through the halls, embracing friendly dignitaries while bashing Trump’s hypocritical approach to sovereignty and the “parallel government” that “nobody invited” circling the UN like “ghosts.” One of Maduro’s delegates ostentatiously read a book about the national hero Simón Bolívar in protest as Trump delivered remarks from the dais of the General Assembly hall, pledging to help Venezuelans “trapped” in a “nightmare” of Maduro’s making.

Outside the United Nations, the Guaidó government held sway. French President Emmanuel Macron, whose government recognizes Guaidó, greeted anti-Maduro protesters demonstrating just around the corner from the Maduro-controlled Venezuelan mission to the United Nations. A meeting of the Organization of American States, which has turned Venezuela’s seat over to the Guaidó government, concluded with an agreement to harmonize a system of escalating sanctions against the Maduro government. The United States pledged more humanitarian aid for Venezuela and Trump chaired a meeting on the way forward there, though it ended off-message with the U.S. president declaring to reporters that he was the victim of “the single greatest witch hunt in American history,” as Guaidó officials and Latin American leaders looked on.

Read: The U.S. is running low on options to force Maduro out

Julio Borges, a Colombia-based Venezuelan opposition leader who led Guaidó’s UN delegation and oversees the foreign-relations portfolio, told me that one of his main goals in New York was to stress that it was Maduro who walked away from the Norway-sponsored dialogue.