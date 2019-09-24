His call to Ukraine’s president, in which he reportedly pushed for that country’s government to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, may be the purest example. And as I wrote last week, it poses perhaps the gravest threat to Trump’s presidency to date. After months spent resisting the growing ranks of pro-impeachment lawmakers in her caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that she’s authorizing a formal impeachment inquiry to begin. “The president must be held accountable,” she said. “No one is above the law.”

Instances of Trump using the office to serve himself are coming with more frequency. In recent weeks, he’s brazenly promoted his commercial interests and targeted California, a stronghold of anti-Trump sentiment.

“What frightened me in his first couple of years was his ignorance,” John Dean, who was White House counsel under former President Richard Nixon and who famously warned his boss that the Watergate scandal amounted to a “cancer on the presidency,” told me. “What frightens me now is, he is learning how things work and how they can be abused.”

Trump is no longer a neophyte on the world stage. He’s been to multiple summit meetings, he’s developed personal relationships with a raft of foreign leaders, and he seems surer of both his message and his methods. Earlier today, Trump gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, a body that symbolizes a multinational approach to common problems, and derided the whole project. “The future does not belong to globalists,” he said, speaking in a flat monotone throughout the nearly 40-minute address. “The future belongs to patriots … Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders, causing them to ignore their own national interests. But as far as America is concerned, those days are over.”

At an early point in his presidency, a strong, internationally minded faction inside the White House might have edited out that line or tempered it, lest he leave the impression that America is abandoning the post–World War II architecture of trade pacts and alliances that it helped create. “Hey, I’m a globalist and I’m a nationalist,” Trump told me in an interview in 2017.

No more, it seems. Surrounded by aides inclined to reinforce his gut instincts, Trump is acting more on his own, defining the agenda on his terms. And it’s getting him into more and more trouble, as the impeachment threat shows. It’s not clear what, if any, White House protocols were followed during Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, when he reportedly invoked Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination who could face off with Trump in November 2020. But when Trump told Zelensky an alleged eight times that he wanted Biden and his son Hunter investigated, either none of the aides listening on the White House’s end tried to object or, if they did, Trump ignored them.