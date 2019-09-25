ON CAPITOL HILL

🐘“Those wondering the extent to which Republicans will go to defend President Donald Trump might look to the immortal words of Mean Girls protagonist Cady Heron,” Elaina Plott reports. “The limit does not exist.” Even erstwhile GOP critics of Trump are toeing the party line—or otherwise silent.

🔎Has “impeachment” become a semantics game? After all, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s yesterday-evening announcement was light on details about staffing and timing. But Pelosi’s weight behind impeachment is an important signal to some Democrats. And she’s betting that the Ukraine scandal is an easier case to sell to the American public. Russell Berman and Elaine Godfrey report on what to make of Pelosi’s recent pivot.

“This is not the first battle over the Constitution in American history, but the fourth,” Jeffrey Rosen writes, introducing a new project of the National Constitution Center and The Atlantic:

In the next few years, many Americans understand, the Supreme Court may provide answers to some of the most hotly contested questions of constitutional law—the scope of affirmative action and federal power, for example, or the future of Roe v. Wade. What fewer recognize is that if the balance of the current Court changes, the settlement of these questions will not be part of the ordinary stream of decisions, but will instead represent the culmination of a more fundamental battle over the Constitution that has been waged since the New Deal era, one whose outcome could define American government and politics for many decades to come.

