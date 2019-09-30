What’s notable about the retirees? They come from all over the country—including Wisconsin (James Sensenbrenner), Georgia (Rob Woodall), and Utah (Rob Bishop). The list is getting so long we’ve spun up a full retirement tracker to keep tabs on it.

Losses to the party’s already dwindling flock of women and people of color may sting the most. Two of the 13 GOP women in the House are heading for the exit, meaning that, in the House, there are more men named Jim than Republican women running for re-election.

But perhaps the most stunning retirement of them all has been Representative Will Hurd of Texas, the lone Black Republican in the House who, before the MAGA-fication of the GOP, was heralded as the future of the party. If Hurd is no longer the GOP’s future, who exactly is?

—Saahil Desai

Revisiting the UN

(Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

The gathering of the world’s nations is used to being overshadowed by domestic U.S. politics at this point. The activist Greta Thunberg sailed across the sea for two weeks to speak on climate change. The British effort to leave the European Union stagnates as the deadline ticks closer. Other countries were trying to salvage an Iran deal. But at the UN, crises are relative, Kathy Gilsinan writes.

Remember Venezuela? The humanitarian crisis unfolding in South America received light coverage during UNGA week. Nicolás Maduro remains in power nine months after the U.S. and more than 50 other countries recognized Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate leader.

On Impeachment

(Leah Millis / Reuters)

President Trump seems to have no real impeachment war room. Bill Clinton focused on his day job during the Lewinsky scandal and subsequent impeachment, but Donald Trump’s Twitter screeds show the exact opposite approach, David Frum writes.

Impeachment processes are also about the role of Congress in American governing. “After all, congressional oversight is a critical component of the Constitution’s system of checks and balances,” Brianne Gorod argues, “and if the courts accept the president’s arguments, they would strip Congress of one of the fundamental tools it uses to serve as an effective check on the executive branch.”

The Week Ahead

‣ Monday, Sept. 30: House committees subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani over Ukraine-related documents. He recently spoke to—er, yelled at—our White House reporter.

‣ Tuesday, Oct. 1: Squeaking by the DNC’s deadline—and stricter criteria—to qualify for this month’s Democratic debates are Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard. The total field is still improbably large.

‣ Wednesday, Oct. 2: President Trump hosts the president of Finland at the White House.

‣ Thursday, Oct. 3: The House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees conduct a deposition with the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, who resigned last week after a … busy week for Ukraine and all involved in a July 25 phone call.