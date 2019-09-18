@FirstDogBailey has over 20,000 followers who come along for updates such as “likes long walks, belly rubs, and financial regulations that hold billionaires and corporations accountable.”

Warren isn’t the only candidate parlaying her pupper into a campaign gambit. Beto O’Rourke launched his 2020 run with a gauzy Vanity Fair cover where he’s flanked by his family’s black lab, Artemis. (“You can call me #DOTUS,” proclaims the bio for Artemis’s Twitter account, @First_Dog_USA. )

Jill and Joe Biden adopted a rescue dog last November. And a whole host of other candidates—from Pete Buttigieg to Tim Ryan—pictures of their own pets (Buddy and Truman for the Buttigieg family; the aptly named Buckeye and Bear for Ryan’s family).

By showcasing their pets, candidates are perhaps trying to paint themselves as something more than out-of-reach politicians who talk at you about tax rates, health insurance, and electability (whatever that means).

But one frontrunner doesn’t want to participate in the doggie circus: “If you want somebody who’s going to talk about their cooking, their dog, their wardrobe, travel habits, or favorite books,” an adviser told the New York Times this summer, “Bernie Sanders is not your candidate.”

—Saahil Desai

*

Snapshot

The climate activist Greta Thunberg bumps fists with former President Barack Obama during her visit to Washington, D.C. (Obama Foundation / Handout via Reuters)

What Else We’re Watching

“She’s everything Bernie is—but a bit more electable.” (Paul Sancya / AP)

Meet the Bernie bros turned Liz lads: Unlike 2016, there is more than one progressive candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary—and for some progressives, Senator Elizabeth Warren is championing a gentler, more electable version of progressivism than Bernie Sanders, Elaine Godfrey reports.

Congress should be able to confirm the national security adviser: That’s what a former Pentagon speechwriter argues, as President Donald Trump chooses the record fourth national security adviser of his first term (Robert O’Brien, replacing John Bolton.) There’s precedent for Congress reviewing the president’s picks for appointed positions, John Gans writes, and that congressional scrutiny would ensure ideologues don’t sink a president’s national-security team.

Corey was in the House: If you missed the former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, Russell Berman sums it up: He came to mock Democrats, crack jokes, and show his loyalty to Trump. Meanwhile, he’s reportedly eyeing a Senate run in New Hampshire.

