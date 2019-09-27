Nancy Pelosi: The Speaker of the House has given her stamp of approval to an impeachment inquiry, unifying the parallel investigations being conducted in six congressional committees.

Joseph Maguire: The Trump-appointed acting director of national intelligence faced a dramatic, three-hour hearing today in which he walked a tightrope, distancing himself from the White House’s actions while not condemning the president outright, Russell Berman writes.

Adam Schiff: Going quiet after the release of the Mueller report, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee made a brief return to the spotlight for Robert Mueller’s July testimony. The Ukraine scandal seems to have vindicated him.

Congressional Republicans: They stand by their man, Elaina Plott reports. Adam Serwer has a working theory on why.

Rudy Giuliani: The president’s personal lawyer is ensnared in the Ukraine scandal and, well, he’s very, very, very (one more time—very) angry.

Congressional Democrats: A dozen House Democrats still aren’t on board with impeachment, according to The New York Times, and several represent swing districts. “There’s not going to be a vote for a while. We’ll see what the Judiciary Committee comes up with,” one aide to a hesitant Democratic House member told Russell Berman and Elaine Godfrey on Wednesday.

Snapshot

(Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Senator Elizabeth Warren and her husband, Bruce, inspect apples at Lull Farm in Hollis, New Hampshire.

Weekend Read

(Solarseven / Shutterstock)

What happens when normal people begin to meld their identities with those they idolize? James Hamblin explores the theory of identity fusion, which some experts say could explain the cult of personality authoritarian leaders generate.

The idea of fusion might help some people explain how family members or colleagues whom they view as fundamentally good people might seem to suspend their typical sense of morality and do things like downplay Trump’s bragging about groping women; enriching himself at taxpayer expense; defending white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia; or failing to release his tax returns despite multiple promises to do so.

→ Read the rest

