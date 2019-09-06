‘Things Have Gotten Far Worse’: New ICE and Department of Homeland Security documents obtained by Ian Urbina illustrate what immigrant-rights advocates say is the agency’s “excessive, arbitrary, and punitive use of” solitary confinement against detained immigrants throughout both the Obama and Trump administrations. The details are horrifying.

Finally: Today is my last day at the helm of The Atlantic’s daily politics newsletter. Saahil Desai, an editor on the politics team, will be taking over for me starting on Monday—with Christian Paz’s support. The past three and a half years have been a great adventure; thanks for joining me. You can still keep up with my work on The Atlantic’s website.

Snapshot

(Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters)

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Ideas From The Atlantic

Trump Is Winning His War on the FBI (Adam Serwer)

“The president has successfully purged bureau officials he perceives as hostile to the agency, at least one of whom is facing prosecution. The FBI’s internal investigations have focused on the president’s critics, not officials who abused their authority to aid Trump in the latter days of the 2016 campaign.” → Read on.

How Not to Run the World (John Gans)

“The national security adviser, the official charged with organizing and integrating all discussions of U.S. foreign policies, has been an essential piece of how the United States has tried to lead the world for more than 70 years, and why the world was willing to be led at all. As a result, the breakdown in the way that Washington works could prove more destabilizing than any of the crises dominating the headlines today.” → Read on.

