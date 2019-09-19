Read: Democrat Steve Bullock won a red state in 2016. Can he beat Trump in 2020?

The Democratic Party, and America as a whole, has changed so much over the past 30 years that comparing candidates from different eras can seem moot. But there’s a distinctly Bill Clinton–esque sensibility to many Democratic Party veterans urging Bullock to stick with his presidential campaign, despite his failing to make the September debate stage and remaining, at best, in the margin of error of most polls. They see another popular, moderate governor of a small, conservative-leaning state who started his campaign late and is being written off, and they don’t just feel nostalgic—they feel a little déjà vu. They insist they are not being delusional.

Paul Begala, the former Clinton strategist and current CNN pundit, earlier this week went on Twitter to encourage people to donate to Bullock’s campaign. Minyon Moore, one of the top political aides in the Clinton White House and now one of the most respected African American female operatives in the party, told me she didn’t know Bullock before they recently had dinner, but she was impressed by both his understanding of public policy and his campaign’s outreach, and encouraged him to stay with it. “They’ve been doing a lot of quiet meetings,” Moore said. “Unfortunately, time is not waiting for anybody, but I think he has an important voice that probably hasn’t been heard as much as it should be heard.” Mickey Kantor, the former Clinton Commerce secretary, told me this week that Bullock is “a terrific talent,” with “a résumé we would have prayed for in a Democratic candidate for president.”

Their support isn’t on account of any personal ties between Clinton and Bullock. (According to people who know the two men’s schedules, the candidate and the former president have met only once, last November in Clinton’s Harlem office, but the meeting lasted for more than an hour, which, according to sources, is considerably longer than conversations Clinton has had with other candidates.) It’s also not because most of the people promoting Bullock have known him for a long time, with the exception of former Clinton spokesman Matt McKenna, who is informally advising him. Most of the people I spoke to for this story didn’t realize they were part of a larger Bullock fan club within the Clinton alumni association.

Bullock’s support, of course, extends beyond the Clinton orbit. Led by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, the longest-serving statewide-elected Democrat, a committed Bullock contingent of power players in the first caucus state are insisting that they’re not going anywhere, and are determined not to be embarrassed by getting on a horse that never got beyond a trot.

There are differences between the two men: Clinton built himself up in national politics for years before his 1992 run in a way Bullock has not. But their similarities range from the biographical—both are former state attorneys general—to the political process-related: Both started their race late. (Bullock declared in May, the second-to-last Democrat to enter, and Clinton didn’t announce until October 1991, just four months before primary voting started.) “I think there is a governing and a win-over-tough-votes similarity with then-Governor Clinton,” says Nick Baldick, who arrived at Clinton headquarters in November 1991 and is now a senior adviser to Bullock’s campaign.