For her part, Lindsay Arnold—Spicer’s partner, a renowned Latin and ballroom dancer—said she was “looking forward to forming [her] own opinion” about the ex-official. “His dance ability is at a pretty preschool level,” Arnold admitted during scenes from the duo’s practice sessions, “and he definitely isn’t natural at it.”

At about 9:45 p.m., Spicer took the stage. For approximately two minutes, in a series of stumbles reminiscent of when he lied to the American people about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration, he danced an ostensible version of the salsa. To the tune of “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls, Spicer engaged in twists and turns as though, in the opinion of one judge, his hips were “set in cement.” He ended the routine smiling, on his knees, with confetti raining down upon him.

The judges were largely critical of the performance, but praised him for a “strangely entertaining” showing, and for bringing “fun” to the ballroom. Final scores from the judges? 4, 4, and 4 … or second-to-last out of the 12 pairs. Sure, it could be worse, but next week Spicer’s future on the show will hinge not just on judges, but on what the show’s viewers think of him. The popular vote may be less forgiving.

Press secretaries these days should have plenty of time to figure out their post–White House careers—even if it’s not shimmying on national television. The daily news briefing, a key part of the job, isn’t as essential as it once was. With the tweeter-in-chief in the Oval Office, the Trump administration hasn’t held a briefing in more than six months.

— Elaina Plott

*

Snapshot

A group of protesters gathers around the climate activist Greta Thunberg in front of the U.S. Capitol after a news conference with members of Congress. (Sarah Silbiger / Reuters)

*

What Else We’re Watching

“We don’t talk about Bernie.” (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Democratic socialists in Iowa want something beyond Bernie. The Democratic primary battle really begins in Iowa, but democratic socialists there have turned their focus to grassroots projects and tenants’-rights work rather than campaigning for one of the movement’s most visible faces, Bernie Sanders, Elaine Godfrey reports.

Reminder: Latinos aren’t a monolith. The crowd that assembled at Trump’s rally in New Mexico last night was “similarly dissimilar,” Richard Parker reports from Rio Rancho. Members were Libertarians, Democrats, and Republicans. They were evangelicals, suburbanites, and yes, Latinos. But the Trump campaign’s bet that he might help flip the state will be a tough one to win.

Elizabeth Warren’s fans aren’t naive. Russell Berman spoke with some of the thousands of Warren supporters gathered in New York City’s Washington Square Park last night. They told him they know “it’s a system and she’s only a part of it.” But they’re still optimistic for the “big, structural change” Warren is proposing.