Nancy Pelosi has spent the first nine months of her second stint as House speaker politely but firmly resisting pressure to impeach President Donald Trump.

She may be done resisting.

Pelosi, in an interview this afternoon with The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, came as close as she has ever come to declaring her support for an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. A formal announcement is expected to arrive later today.

“If we have to honor our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic, that’s what we’ll have to do,” Pelosi told Goldberg. “But we have to have the facts. That’s why I’ve said, soon as we have the facts, we’re ready.”

Then she added: “Now we have the facts. We’re ready … for later today.”

The speaker was reluctant to announce an official impeachment probe before a series of meetings she planned to have with fellow Democrats at the Capitol this afternoon. But Pelosi strongly signaled that she would join more than two-thirds of her caucus in backing an impeachment investigation that could lead to a formal effort to remove Trump from office.

She said that Trump was “making lawlessness a virtue in our country,” and accused the director of national intelligence of “breaking the law at the direction of the president” by withholding a whistle-blower complaint that reportedly implicates Trump in asking the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings in the country.