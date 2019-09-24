The Long Slog

Moves by congressional Democrats in recent months have been something of a Schrödinger’s impeachment: Is it impeachment? Is it not impeachment?

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Representative Jerry Nadler of New York, has already been calling hearings and shooting off lawsuits in what has seemed very much like an impeachment inquiry.

But as Quinta Jurecic argues, all this unclear language may have dulled “the moral clarity in defense of the rule of law that impeachment proceedings might otherwise have offered.”

Après Call, le Déluge

The Ukraine call scandal gives Democrats a new jawdropping incident to latch on to. But as my colleague David A. Graham writes: “The rhetorical stakes of that comment are high; the material stakes are not so clear.”

Even as the count of lawmakers calling for impeachment before today had steadily creeped upward towards 200, they’ve disagreed on the exact wrongdoing to examine.

When Elaine Godfrey and Russell Berman surveyed more than a dozen pro-impeachment lawmakers earlier this month on what they considered Trump’s most impeachable offense, the answers they got were all over the place.

“Self-enrichment,” said one. “Bromance with Vladimir Putin,” said another.

Now that Democrats are moving full-steam ahead on impeachment, how exactly does the process work?

Read Yoni Appelbaum’s authoritative history of the process and why it exists in the first place, here.

—Saahil Desai

Our national-security team sat down with the president of Estonia—a tiny NATO nation neighboring Russia—at the United Nations General Assembly.

Kersti Kaljulaid stunned many by expressing support of the NATO-skeptical U.S. president:

“Frankly speaking, I’m on the same page” as Trump regarding the 2-percent requirement, Kaljulaid—an earnest, 49-year-old socially liberal policy wonk who in style is Trump’s polar opposite—told us. “Actually I’m quite sorry: Thinking back historically, when everybody else said it nicely, we didn’t react,” she continued. “I mean, Barack Obama said so as well, and then we said, ‘It’s all fine and dandy but we don’t see it’s a necessity.’ It’s an irony that with this more transactional policy-making style [of Trump’s], we are now in Europe discussing 2 percent” and promising to devote $100 billion more to security by the end of 2020, which “is not peanuts.”

→ Read the rest

