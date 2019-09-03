Record-Breaking, but Not Unusual: Hurricane Dorian has already had devastating effects in the Bahamas, where it’s killed at least five people, and is slated to bring strong winds and heavy flooding to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina later this week. But Dorian isn’t a freak storm, Rachel Gutman writes. In fact, many of its most frightening attributes are in line with recent trends.

On the Emerald Isle: Vice President Mike Pence will be staying at Trump’s private golf resort during his trip to Ireland, even though the resort is more than an hour’s flight from the site of Pence’s meetings. It’s inconvenient for Pence, but great for the president, David A. Graham argues: “Trump has so frequently used the power of the presidency to plump for his businesses that the public has almost become inured to it, but it remains brazenly corrupt and shameless.”

Snapshot

(Mike Blake / Reuters)

A passerby places a candle at a makeshift memorial near the Truth Aquatics boat-rental service in Santa Barbara, California, after a fire consumed a commercial diving boat, killing at least 20 people and leaving 14 unaccounted for.

‘The Supreme Court Is Not Well. And the People Know It.’ (Garrett Epps)

“The Supreme Court as we once knew it—as a national institution that could at least sometimes stand apart from partisanship—died last year. The ongoing fight over its corpse spilled into public view last week.” → Read on.

A Future Without Long-Haul Vacations (Henry Wismayer)

“Holidays are a luxury, an extravagant add-on to life that we could live without. Our attitude to travel, then, is in many ways a barometer of our response to an urgent question: Can we accept that our pursuit of happiness might be inimical to our survival?” → Read on.

