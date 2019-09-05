But Their Emails: Experts continue to warn of the credible risk for another major hack this election cycle, Uri Friedman reports. Note, for example, that only four candidates have implemented policies that “would prevent emails spoofing their campaign-site domains from reaching the inboxes of voters, donors, reporters, or other recipients.”

Does Anyone Really Know Tulsi Gabbard?: The representative from Hawaii says she’s staying in the presidential race despite not qualifying for next week’s Democratic-primary debate, but that’s not the main reason she’s mystifying to political observers. She’s running an unconventional campaign with unconventional supporters, Edward-Isaac Dovere reports: “Good politicians are smooth. Gabbard is beyond smooth. She’s unflappable to the point of being confounding.”

Adding to the Congressional Retirement Train: The second-longest-serving House Republican, James Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin, announced that he won’t seek reelection (the 15th House Republican to announce a retirement). First elected in 1978, he was an original sponsor of the Patriot Act in 2001.

Across the Bahamas, rescue efforts are under way as the official death toll after Hurricane Dorian swept through the islands climbed to 20. See more images compiled by our photo editor Alan Taylor here.

Trump’s Most Pointless Lie (David A. Graham)

“No single subject has transfixed the president so consistently over the past week as attempting to prove that, at some point in the past, Hurricane Dorian was headed to Alabama.” → Read on.

Elite Failure Has Brought Americans to the Edge of an Existential Crisis (Derek Thompson)

“The nuclear family, religious fealty, and national pride—family, God, and country—are a holy trinity of American traditionalism. The fact that allegiance to all three is in precipitous decline tells us something important about the evolution of the American identity.” → Read on.

